From westinghouse
Westinghouse 6372700 15" Wide Cage Pendant Barnwood Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Westinghouse 6372700 15" Wide Cage Pendant FeaturesMounting hardware includedConstructed from metalSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (2) 9-1/2" and (2) 4-3/4" downrodsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13"Width: 15"Depth: 15"Product Weight: 6.4 lbsWire Length: 6"Shade Height: 13"Shade Width: 15"Shade Depth: 15"Canopy Height: 13/16"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Barnwood