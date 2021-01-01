From westinghouse
Westinghouse 6356500 Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Hand Blown Shade Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Westinghouse 6356500 Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Hand Blown Shade FeaturesConstructed of metalIncudes hand blown clear seeded glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 9-1/2" and (1) 4-3/4" downrodsETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8-3/4"Maximum Height: 40"Width: 7"Depth: 7"Shade Height: 9"Shade Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Antique Brass