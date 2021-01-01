From westinghouse
Westinghouse 6354500 Iron Hill 4 Light 25" Wide Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Westinghouse 6354500 Iron Hill 4 Light 25" Wide Chandelier Features Constructed of metal Incudes white interior shades (4) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs required 36" of adjustable chain included Recommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbs Able to be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixture ETL rated for dry locations Covered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 16-5/16" Maximum Height: 54-9/16" Width: 25-3/16" Depth: 25-3/16" Chain Length: 36" Cord Length: 60" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 240 watts Number of Bulbs: 4 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel