Westinghouse Lighting 6352900 Wall Fixture, Champagne Brass
Sophisticated two-light wall fixture design is perfect in a bathroom, over a vanity Champagne Brass finish with hand blown frosted glass shades Height 13-7/8 inches, Width 12-7/16 inches, extends 5-15/16 inches from wall, back plate height 5-1/2 inches, back plate Width 5-1/2 inches Uses two 60-watt candelabra-base light bulbs (not included), for an energy efficient alternative, choose Westinghouse 60-watt equivalent LED bulbs, Manufacturer: Westinghouse Lighting