Furnish my Place 635 Red 2'x8' Contemporary Trellis Modern Geometric Area Rug

Floor Rug:Add a hint of eccentricity to your indoor spaces with this rectangular area rug. It is a statement addition for your bedrooms, living rooms, dining halls or enclosed patio area Materials Used: This indoor area rug is crafted withthe finest quality of polypropylene, reputed for high fade resistance. It has a latex backing that holds the rug to its position, making it suitable for spaces that receive heavy footfall Exceptional Design:This floor carpetexhibits alluring geometric patterns, bordered with white markings over the vibrant red background. The contrasting shades of white and red add a unique pop of color to your living spaces Easy Maintenance: Themachine-made floor rugboasts remarkable resistance against stains, spills and bacteria build, ensuring that the cleaning sessions remain less hectic andhassle-free Product Specifications: The decorative area rug is available in Blue color. It is 2 ft wide and 8 ft. long with a pile height of 0.32 in