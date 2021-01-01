From westinghouse
Westinghouse 6344600 2 Light 13" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Westinghouse 6344600 2 Light 13" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a frosted swirl glass shadeRequires (2) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbsRated for dry locationsIncludes a (5) year manufacturer limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6-5/8"Width: 13"Depth: 13"Product Weight: 27.5 lbsShade Height: 3-9/16"Shade Width: 10"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Flush Mount White