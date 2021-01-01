From westinghouse lighting
Westinghouse Lighting 6342100 Scholar Three-Light Indoor Wall Fixture, Oil Rubbed Bronze Finish with White Opal Glass
Vintage industrial Style three-light indoor wall fixture is perfect for use in living room, kitchens, bathrooms and dining rooms Rich oil rubbed bronze finish with white opal glass creates welcoming overall or task light 9-15/16 inches in height; 24 inches in Width; extends 8 inches from wall Uses three medium-base light bulbs, 60-watt maximum (not included) or for an energy efficient alternative, choose a Westinghouse 60 watt equivalent LED bulb Five-year limited warranty against defects in materials and workmanship; ETL/CETL listed, Weight: 3.8 Pounds, Manufacturer: Westinghouse