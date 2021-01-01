From westinghouse
Westinghouse 6341300 Karah 2 Light 12" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Westinghouse 6341300 Karah 2 Light 12" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a scavo glass shadeRequires (2) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbsETL rated for dry locationsIncludes a (5) year manufacturer limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-5/8"Width: 12"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 15.84 lbsShade Height: 3-3/4"Shade Width: 10-3/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Flush Mount Oil Rubbed Bronze