Westinghouse 6337900 SOPHIE 3 Light 26-1/2" Wide Wall Sconce with Crystal Prisms Shade Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Westinghouse 6337900 SOPHIE 3 Light 26-1/2" Wide Wall Sconce with Crystal Prisms Shade FeaturesConstructed of Aluminum and SteelIncludes a crystal prisms shadeRequires (3) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsDesigned for use with Edison style bulbsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12-3/16"Width: 26-1/2"Extension: 26-1/2"Shade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Width: 4-7/8"Backplate Height: 3-15/16"Backplate Width: 9-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze