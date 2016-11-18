From westinghouse
Westinghouse 6336400 Oliver 2 Light 18-11/16" Wide Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Westinghouse 6336400 Oliver 2 Light 18-11/16" Wide Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed of Aluminum and SteelIncludes a metal cage shadeRequires (2) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsDesigned for use with antique Edison filament bulbsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13-13/16"Width: 18-11/16"Extension: 18-11/16"Shade Height: 8-3/16"Shade Width: 6"Backplate Height: 3-15/16"Backplate Width: 9-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel