Westinghouse Lighting 6333500 Hennessey Four-Light Indoor Chandelier, Brushed Nickel Finish with Clear Crackle Glass
Contemporary four-light indoor chandelier adds elegant style in dining rooms, living rooms or foyers Lustrous Brushed Nickel finish complements hand blown clear crackle glass that radiates sparkling illumination Uses four 60-watt medium-base light bulbs (not included), for an energy-efficient alternative, choose Westinghouse 60-watt equivalent LED bulbs 16-1/4 inches in height, 21-13/16 inches in diameter, chain is 36 inches long, cord is 60 inches long Five-year limited warranty against defects in materials and workmanship, ETL/cetl listed, Weight: 10.56 Pounds, Manufacturer: Westinghouse Lighting