Hinkley Lighting 63306-SM 6 Light 43-3/4" Wide Linear Chandelier with Smoked Glass Shades from the Refinery Collection Black Indoor Lighting

Hinkley Lighting 63306-SM 6 Light 43-3/4" Wide Linear Chandelier with Smoked Glass Shades from the Refinery Collection Refinery is a chic interpretation of modern industrial design. The pared down style confidently imparts a vibrant dash of retro charisma to any space.Features Constructed from steelIncludes smoked shadesRequires (6) 100 watt max medium (E26) bulbsIncludes (4) 6" and (6) 12" downrodsSuggested for use with Edison style bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensions Height: 11-1/4"Maximum Height: 56"Width: 43-3/4"Depth: 8-1/4"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Width: 18-1/2"Canopy Depth: 4-3/4"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 600 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Black