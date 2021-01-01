From westinghouse
Westinghouse 6329900 Cava II 3 Light 6" Tall LED Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Vanity Light
Westinghouse 6329900 Cava II 3 Light 6" Tall LED Wall Sconce FeaturesMounting hardware includedConstructed from metalComes with a bubble glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Mountable in different orientationsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-1/2"Width: 19-11/16"Extension: 2-7/8"Product Weight: 8.98 lbsShade Height: 4-3/16"Shade Width: 4-3/16"Shade Depth: 2-7/8"Backplate Height: 5-1/2"Backplate Width: 19-11/16"Backplate Depth: 1-9/16"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1520Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 21 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 3 Vanity Light Brushed Nickel