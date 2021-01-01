From westinghouse
Westinghouse 6326500 Basset 2 Light 14-1/8" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Dark Pewter Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Westinghouse 6326500 Basset 2 Light 14-1/8" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with hand blown hammered glass shadesRequires (2) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbsCUL rated for damp locationsIncludes a (5) year manufacturer limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-3/16"Width: 14-1/8"Extension: 6-1/4"Product Weight: 17.16 lbsShade Height: 5-11/16"Shade Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Dark Pewter