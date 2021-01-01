Westinghouse 6323600 Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant with Metal Cage Shade Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Westinghouse 6323600 Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant with Metal Cage Shade This retro mini pendant adds a touch of industrial style to your home. Crafted to resemble early 20th century lighting, the rich oil rubbed bronze mini pendant with braided cord and turn knob has charming vintage appeal. The open metal cage design provides abundant illumination from all angles. Ideal for use with a Westinghouse Timeless vintage inspired incandescent light bulb, or an energy-saving Filament LED.Hang one or more mini pendants in a kitchen, dining room, living room, bedroom or bathroom. An adjustable cord is included for easy adaptation to the perfect height of your application. The bottom of the pendant opens easily for bulb changes, thanks to the decorative and functional latches.FeaturesIncludes latched bottom for easy access maintenanceIncludes installation instructions and mounting hardwareConstructed from steelInstallable on sloped ceilingsRequires (1) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbMounted with adjustable cordETL rated for dry locationsFeatures a 5 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-1/4"Width: 6"Diameter: 6"Depth: 6"Shade Height: 8"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 6"Shade Diameter: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze