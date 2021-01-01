Kalco 6316 Brierfield 5" Wide 1 Light Mini Pendant Pearl Silver Indoor Lighting Pendants

Kalco 6316 Brierfield 5" Wide 1 Light Mini Pendant The Brierfield collection flips candlelight on it’s head. This collection is brought to life with clear glass shades referencing antique telephone pole insulators, clean lines showcased in Kalco’s exclusive antique copper finish and highlights of copper patina accents. Brierfield has takes the idea of candlelight and shines it downward to create a modern yet classical series of light fixtures.Features:The Nautical look of the Brierfield collection is complimented with clear insulator glass and wrought iron constructionCarefully constructed with hand forged wrought ironCovered under Kalco's 1 Year Limited WarrantyComplete your desired look with the entire Brierfield collection - see related itemsThe Brierfield collection is available in a beautiful pearl silver finishDimensions:Height: 49"Width / Diameter: 5"Product Hanging Weight: 5 lbsCanopy Width: 5"Wire Length: 6"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120v Pearl Silver