From quorum international
Quorum International 6316-6 Salento 6 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Persian White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Quorum International 6316-6 Salento 6 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Features:Traditional style with richly detailed finishIncludes 8' of chain for custom hangingTraditional style with richly detailed finishSpecifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoChandelier Type: Candle StyleEnergy Star: NoHeight: 20" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Number of Bulbs: 6Number of Tiers: 1UL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 120vWattage: 360Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Persian White