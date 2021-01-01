From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 6315 Wallis 8 Light 15" Wide Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Hudson Valley Lighting 6315 Wallis 8 Light 15" Wide Pendant FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a glass cylinder shade(8) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredIncludes (1) 3", (1) 6", (1) 12", and (2) 18" downrodsFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 25-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 77"Width: 15"Product Weight: 28 lbsCanopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel