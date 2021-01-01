Brizo 63144LF Litze 1.8 GPM Pre-Rinse Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet with Dual Jointed Articulating Arm Industrial Handle and Finished Hose Brilliance

Brizo 63144LF Litze 1.8 GPM Pre-Rinse Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet with Dual Jointed Articulating Arm, Industrial Handle and Finished Hose Brizo 63144LF Features: Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime warranty Faucet body constructed of brass Coordinates with products from the Litze line Single hole mounting type Deck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertop Dual-jointed articulating arm Finished, semi-flexible metal hose Pull-down spray with 2 spray functions Pre-rinse design faucets are extremely flexible and versatile Spout swivel allows for greater access to all areas of the sink Single lever handle controls the flow and temperature of water Includes ceramic disc cartridge ADA compliant Brizo 63144LF Technologies and Benefits: MagneDock®: MagneDock® features a patented, state-of-the-art magnetic docking system. In the kitchen, this system securely holds the spray wand in place when not in use. The durable magnets are made to last forever, while their polarity keeps the spray wand perfectly aligned, for a clean, seamless look that maintains the faucet’s distinctive form. Brizo 63144LF Specifications: Height: 21-1/2" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 6-3/4" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 4-1/2" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: Single Hole Max Deck Thickness: 3" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Single Handle Brilliance Polished Nickel