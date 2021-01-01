From westinghouse lighting
Westinghouse Lighting 6312124 Skyview One-Light LED Outdoor Wall Fixture, Brushed Nickel Finish with Mesh and Clear Glass
One-light energy-saving fixture is perfect anywhere you desire attractive outdoor lighting Outdoor rated fixture, brushed nickel finish cylinder mesh shade with clear glass covering Integrated 12-1/2 watt LED is equivalent to 1-40-watt incandescent bulb, no bulbs to replace Height 14 inches, Width 7 inches, Extends from wall 9-15/16 inches, Height from center of outlet box 5-1/2 inches, Back plate height 10-1/16 inches, Back plate width 6-1/2 inches Includes installation instructions and mounting hardware, ETL/CETL listed for safety, Weight: 5.18 Pounds, Manufacturer: Westinghouse