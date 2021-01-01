From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 631211 Dax Single Light 18" Tall Bathroom Sconce Aged Brass / Black Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Capital Lighting 631211 Dax Single Light 18" Tall Bathroom Sconce FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a metal shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18-1/4"Width: 6"Extension: 6"Product Weight: 4 lbsBackplate Height: 18"Backplate Width: 5-13/16"Backplate Depth: 13/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: T9Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Aged Brass / Black