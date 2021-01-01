From quorum international
Quorum International 6311-3 Bennett 3 Light 42" Wide Single Tier Chandelier Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Quorum International 6311-3 Bennett 3 Light 42" Wide Single Tier Chandelier Features: Requires (3) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs Not IncludedIncludes rectangular ceiling canopyIncludes (4) 8", (4) 12" and (6) 16" downrods for ease of installationSloped or vaulted ceiling compatible with swivel canopy includedListed for dry locationProduct Dimensions: Height: 15.5"Width: 42"Depth: 11"Product Weight: 17 lbsElectrical Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 300Voltage: 120vFor 30 years Quorum International has been producing innovative and stylish home lighting. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the Quorum International team emphasizes high-quality craftsmanship backed by the best customer service in the industry. Aged Brass