Brizo 63053LF Litze Single Handle Square Arc Pull Down Kitchen Faucet with Knurled Handle - Limited Lifetime Warranty Brilliance Polished Nickel

Brizo 63053LF Litze Single Handle Square Arc Pull Down Kitchen Faucet with Knurled Handle

Brizo Litze 63053LF Kitchen Faucet Features:
Assembled in the U.S.A. (Greensburg, Indiana; Jackson, Tennessee)
Magnetic docking pullout spray head. Undock or Pull Down
Dual function toggle switch for stream and spray settings
Spring spout swivels 360 degrees to allow for unobstructed sink access
Diamond Seal valve cartridge
CA compliant
ADA compliant
Cover plate (escutcheon) not included

Brizo 63053LF Specifications:
Height: 14" (deck to top of faucet)
Spout Height: 8-1/2" (deck to spout outlet)
Spout Reach: 9" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)
Faucet Holes: Single Hole
Max Deck Thickness: 3" (from deck bottom to top of deck)

Brizo Litze 63053LF Kitchen Faucet Technologies:

MagnaDock® Docking: Brizo® MagnaDock Docking uses a powerful integrated magnet to ensure your pull-down faucet wand snaps precisely into place – and stays there. The spray wand comes free with a gentle tug, giving you complete flexibility to accomplish kitchen tasks. When you return the wand to its docked position, the MagnaDock magnet guides it to its proper place and makes sure your Brizo faucet spray wand won't droop over time. The same technology is available in select Brizo In2ition® Two-in-One Showers in the bath.

DIAMOND™ Seal Technology: Brizo® DIAMOND Seal Technology utilizes a ceramic disc valve with a real diamond coating to produce a faucet that will last up to five million uses. That's twice as long as the industry standard, guaranteeing a lifetime of leak-free, trouble-free performance. Brizo Innoflex PEX supply lines are included with DIAMOND Seal faucets, so everything you need is in one box.

Water-Efficient: Brizo® water-efficient products help you conserve water during everyday tasks without sacrificing performance or experience. In Brizo showers, faucets and toilets, water-efficient and WaterSense® Certified labels go beyond helping to protect one of the world's most vital resources and makes it easy for you to cut back on water costs and stretch the hot water in your tank a little bit farther.

Single Handle Brilliance Polished Nickel