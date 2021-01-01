From westinghouse
Westinghouse 6302200 Malvern 20" Wide 3 Light Bathroom Vanity Light with Glass Shades Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Westinghouse 6302200 Malvern 20" Wide 3 Light Bathroom Vanity Light with Glass Shades Features:Smoldering scavo glass shades provide rustic detailsCrafted from metal for long lasting durabilityCovered under Westinghouse's 5-year limited manufacturer warranty against defects in materials and workmanshipRequires (3) 60W medium (E26) base bulbsRated for damp locationReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsNot dimmableDimensions:Height: 11.85"Width: 19.69"Extension: 8.75"Backplate Height: 5.12"Backplate Width: 7.48"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 60wWattage: 180wVoltage: 120v Vanity Light Oil Rubbed Bronze