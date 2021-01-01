From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 6300 Wallis 2 Light 20" Tall Wall Sconce Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Hudson Valley Lighting 6300 Wallis 2 Light 20" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a glass half cylinder shade(2) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsMeets ADA standardsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 19-3/4"Width: 8"Extension: 3-1/2"Product Weight: 7 lbsBackplate Height: 9-1/4"Backplate Width: 6-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Aged Brass