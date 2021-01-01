VINEEGO 63 inch Gaming Desk T-Shaped Legs Carbon Fiber Surface PC Laptop Racing Computer Table With Cup Holder & Headphone (Black)

Feature:High Quality & Upgrade Material: The spacious carbon fiber surface can better resist corrosion and oxidation. The gaming desk is made of premium metal which ensures the rust protection and durability for long lifespan.Fashionable Design: Adjustable feet satisfy different demands, round desk corners is smooth which can reduce potential safety hazard. Besides sturdy T-shape base, it also has a triangular support. You can safely use it for a long time without worries.Personalized Configuration: The cup holder is adjustable freely. The waterproof mouse pad has a large operating area. It also comes with a headphone hook and a high quality metal gaming handle rack. Cable management grommet can keep the wire orderly and tidy.Modern Design for Widely Use: Combined with exquisite workmanship and modern appearance, this gaming desk can be suitable for any type of room, such as guest room, dormitory, apartment, etc. You can use VINEEGO gaming desk to play computer games, see a movie, do the work or study.Easy to Assemble & Maintain: Instruction we provided is clear which can help you to put it up easily. Besides, the smooth carbon fiber gaming surface is easy to clean and maintain. If you have any follow-up questions about the products, please contact us and we will solve them for you in time.Details-The spacious carbon fiber desktop can better resist corrosion and oxidation.Considerate design which is rounded table corner can reduce potential safety hazard.Stable and durable T-shape metal frame can provide you an extra support when gaming.Comes with a full piece of mouse pad, a cup holder, a headphone hook and a gaming handle rack.Dimension:Overall Dimension:"63W × "23.7D ×"29HDesktop Dimension:"63W × "23.7DPackage Dimension:"65L ×"27W ×"7.3HWeight:56.45lbsMax Capacity :220lbsTips: Please loosen all the screws before you put the desk all together. After you put the desktop on the T-shape base, you can tighten all the screws.