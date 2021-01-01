Advertisement
Grommet top tailored window panel features a solid, subtle crushed textured room-darkening polyester fabric. Panel is accented with 1.5-inch metal grommets to accommodate either a standard or decorative drapery rod; to hang, simply slide the rod through the grommets. Single, wide-width panel measures a generous 50 inches wide. Panel is sold individually; use multiple panels to cover wider windows or add fullness. CHF 63-in Grey Polyester Room Darkening Grommet Single Curtain Panel in Gray | 1Q806306GY