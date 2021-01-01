A traditional silhouette comes to life in this bright floor lamp, the Tina. The most distinguishing feature is the swinging arm, which provides the ability to direct light wherever it is needed most. The pole stand is accented with a gourd-inspired curve just below the arm that compliments traditional home decor. The slightly tapered linen drum shade completes the look, with a small oval knob marrying base to top. Decor Therapy 63-in Brushed Steel Swing-arm Floor Lamp | PL4377