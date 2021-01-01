Fangio Lighting 63 in. Antique Silver Metal Stacked Candlestick Floor Lamp

Fangio Lighting's 1597AS 63 in. Antique Silver Metal Stacked Candlestick Floor Lamp is sure to instantly charm. Attention to detail can be found in the striking look and stunning design that will add a subtle Transitional flare to your favorite space. The Antique Silver finish is among the most desired in homes today. Lamp includes a designer shade made in a decor friendly hue of Oatmeal. Light comes complete with an easy to use 3-Way switch. This item takes 1 bulb with a maximum wattage of 150 (Not Included). Lamp is UL and CSA Listed. Showcase your discerning tastes brilliantly with this item. The stylized, Stacked Candlestick look possesses its own presence while illuminating your exquisite decorating tastes. If you enjoy the graceful lines of Transitional designs, this is the lamp for you. Bring this item home. You will be glad you did.