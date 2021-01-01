Brizo 62810LF Traditional Wall Mounted Pot Filler with 23-1/4" Double Jointed Swinging Spout - Includes Lifetime Warranty Brilliance Stainless Faucet

Brizo 62810LF Traditional Wall Mounted Pot Filler with 23-1/4" Double Jointed Swinging Spout - Includes Lifetime Warranty Faucet body constructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityCovered under Brizo's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installationsPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use23-1/4" double-jointed swinging spout at full extensionSpout swivels 360° for unobstructed access to entire sinkWall mounted installation saves valuable counter spaceDouble handle operation - handles rest on 1/4 turn valve seatsCoordinates seamlessly with a variety of kitchen products from the Traditional CollectionADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for kitchen faucetsLow lead compliant - meeting federal and state regulations for lead contentAll hardware required for faucet installation is includedFaucet Holes: 1 (number of holes required for installation)Flow Rate: 4 GPM (gallons-per-minute)2 handles included with faucetDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware needed for mounting is included with faucet62820LFModern Style62710LFDeck Mounted Traditional Style62720LFDeck Mounted Modern StyleBrizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo product team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections, many of which have been recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense® manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Double Handle Brilliance Stainless