Brizo 62744LF Litze 4 GPM Deck Mounted Double Handle Pot Filler with Industrial Handles - Limited Lifetime Warranty Matte Black / Luxe Gold Faucet Pot

Brizo 62744LF Litze 4 GPM Deck Mounted Double Handle Pot Filler with Industrial Handles - Limited Lifetime Warranty Brizo 62744LF Features: Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime warranty Constructed of brass for long lasting durability and dependability Premier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Coordinates with products from the Litze line seamlessly 2 lever handles included Swivel double jointed spout extends up to 16" Includes ceramic disc cartridge Deck mounted installation for having the faucet closer to the sink Cold water only ADA compliant Brizo 62744LF Specifications: Height: 17" (top to bottom) Spout Reach: 16" (faucet base to spout outlet) Number of Faucet Holes: 1 Flow Rate (GPM): 4 gallons-per-minute Double Handle Matte Black / Luxe Gold