Ashley Norton 6269 5 1/2 Solid Bronze 5-1/2 Inch Center to Center Drop Cabinet Pull White Medium Cabinet Hardware Pulls Drop

Ashley Norton 6269 5 1/2 Solid Bronze 5-1/2 Inch Center to Center Drop Cabinet Pull The "Ashley Norton" name that appears on images is only a Watermark. The Ashley Norton name does not appear on any of their hardwareFeatures:Constructed of high quality bronze for lasting durabilityCoordinates with other items from the Solid Bronze collectionAll necessary mounting hardware is includedCovered by a 10 year limited warrantyDark bronze, light bronze, white bronze and white medium finishes are not covered by warrantyIncludes 1 pullDimensions:Center to Center: 5-1/2"Length: 6-1/8"Width: 1-1/8"Projection: 1" Drop White Medium