Brizo 62554LF Litze Double Handle Square Arc Bridge Kitchen Faucet with Industrial Handle - Limited Lifetime Warranty Chrome Faucet Kitchen Double

Brizo 62554LF Litze Double Handle Square Arc Bridge Kitchen Faucet with Industrial Handle - Limited Lifetime Warranty Brizo Litze 62554LF Kitchen Faucet Features:Assembled in the U.S.A. (Greensburg, Indiana; Jackson, Tennessee)Brizo's limited lifetime faucet and finish warrantySpring spout swivels 360 degrees to allow for unobstructed sink accessDiamond Seal valve cartridgeCA compliantADA compliantCover plate (escutcheon) not includedBrizo Litze 62554LF Kitchen Faucet Specifications: Height: 13-3/8" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 10-7/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-9/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Faucet Holes: 3 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Max Deck Thickness: 3" (from deck bottom to top of deck)Why Buy Brizo Litze 62554LF Kitchen Faucet From Us:We are a Brizo Preferred Authorized Online Dealer for Guaranteed Warranty CoverageCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Brizo Litze 62554LF Faucet Technologies: DIAMOND™ Seal Technology: Brizo® DIAMOND Seal Technology utilizes a ceramic disc valve with a real diamond coating to produce a faucet that will last up to five million uses. That's twice as long as the industry standard, guaranteeing a lifetime of leak-free, trouble-free performance. Brizo Innoflex PEX supply lines are included with DIAMOND Seal faucets, so everything you need is in one box. Water-Efficient: Brizo® water-efficient products help you conserve water during everyday tasks without sacrificing performance or experience. In Brizo showers, faucets and toilets, water-efficient and WaterSense® Certified labels go beyond helping to protect one of the world’s most vital resources and makes it easy for you to cut back on water costs and stretch the hot water in your tank a little bit farther. Make your everyday life a little more efficient with Brizo water-efficient products. Double Handle Chrome