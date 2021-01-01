From currey and company
Currey and Company 6244 Ultimo 1 Light Table Lamp with Beige Poplin Tapered Shade Matte Black / Antique Brass Lamps Table Lamps Accent Lamps
Currey and Company 6244 Ultimo 1 Light Table Lamp with Beige Poplin Tapered Shade Features:Ceramic base promotes long lifespanLinen shade diffuses illuminationDesigned to cast light in a downward directionDimensions:Height: 31"Width: 20" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 20"Product Weight: 21.5 lbsCord Length: 96"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Wattage: 150Watts Per Bulb: 150Voltage: 120v Accent Lamps Matte Black / Antique Brass