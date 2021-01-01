SAUDER 23.622 in. W x 8.071 in. D x 68.11 in. H Etagere in White

You know where there is never enough storage space The bathroom if you're on the prowl for extra shelves in the bathroom, your wishes have been answered with this bathroom etagere from the Cottage Road collection. This white etagere is the perfect space saving cabinet that fits over the toilet to maximize the amount of precious storage space used. Two safety tempered glass doors with crisscross detailing allows you peek-a-boo storage for bathroom linens, lotions, and body sprays, as well as extra shampoo and conditioner. This over toilet bathroom storage also features an adjustable shelf behind the doors to accommodate items of various heights. A lower shelf is the perfect place for open storage and display of home decor items, lotions, or stashing the tissue box and more. Finished in White, this etagere with cabinet adds the right amount of style and space in your bathroom storage.