Viaggio Satin Nickel 621870 Circolo Hammered Rosette 2-3/8" Backset Passage with Contempo Smooth Lever

$185.69
In stock
Made from solid forged brass and precision polished for superior quality. Features Concealed Screw Mechanism (CSM) for clean, uncomplicated style. Passage, Privacy, and Double Dummy includes complete set for one door (both sides). Available with 2-3/8” or 2-3/4” backset Easy to install and works with modern pre-drilled doors., Weight: 4.332 Pounds, Manufacturer: Viaggio

