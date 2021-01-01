From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 6214203 Perrywood 3 Light 10" Wide Outdoor Mini Pendant Black Outdoor Lighting Pendants
Generation Lighting 6214203 Perrywood 3 Light 10" Wide Outdoor Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from cast aluminumIncludes a water glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(3) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs36" of adjustable chain includedIntended for outdoor useCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 18-7/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 57"Width: 9-1/2"Depth: 9-1/2"Product Weight: 7.6 lbsChain Length: 36"Cord Length: 72"Wire Length: 72"Shade Height: 8-1/2"Shade Width: 8"Shade Depth: 8"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Black