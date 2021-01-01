From chicago faucets
Chicago Faucets 621-L 1.5 GPM Vandal Resistant Single Function Shower Head Chrome Showers Shower Heads Single Function
Chicago Faucets 621-L 1.5 GPM Vandal Resistant Single Function Shower Head Product Features:Tamper resistant shower head for institutional useEngineered and assembled in the United States of AmericaFully covered under Chicago Faucets 1-Year Function and Finish WarrantySingle function shower head1/4" X 1" Allen-head screws with anchors allow for vandal resistant mountingMaximum Flow Rate: 1.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Integral pressure compensating flow controlOperating Pressure: 80 PSIField adjustable for 25 - 30 degree spray angleShower Head Width: 3-1/2"Shower Head Height: 2-7/8"1/2" female NPT inletDepth to Outlet: 1-3/8"Product Specifications:ASME A112.18.1CSA B125.1 compliantCertified to NSF/ANSI 61, Section 9 by CSA Single Function Chrome