Z-Lite 621-7L Neutra 7 Light 6" Wide Linear Chandelier Matte Black / Foundry Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Z-Lite 621-7L Neutra 7 Light 6" Wide Linear Chandelier Matte Black / Foundry Brass
Z-Lite 621-7L Neutra 7 Light 6" Wide Linear Chandelier Add to the splashy ambiance of a midcentury styled space with the Neutra Chandelier. An arrangement of globe orb shapes, accented by long, curved lines makes this Chandelier perfect for a dining or living space. Available in a matte black frame accented with brass and white opal glass, or polished nickel and clear glass shades.FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes glass shades(7) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 3", (1) 6", (2), 12", and (4) 24" downrodsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 16"Width: 56"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 15 lbsWire Length: 170"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 7Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Matte Black / Foundry Brass