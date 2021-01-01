From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 620911-425 Porter Single Light 24" High Wall Sconce Renaissance Brown Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Capital Lighting 620911-425 Porter Single Light 24" High Wall Sconce FeaturesDesigned in AtlantaSteel constructionComes with clear water glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 24"Width: 5"Extension: 6-1/4"Product Weight: 5.5 lbsBackplate Height: 7-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Renaissance Brown