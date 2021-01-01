From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 6203 Soho 3 Light 18" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Hudson Valley Lighting 6203 Soho 3 Light 18" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with frosted glass tapered shades(3) 75 watt G9 Halogen bulbs included Capable of being dimmed if included bulbs are replaced with dimmable bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 7-1/2"Width: 18-1/8"Extension: 4-1/2"Product Weight: 4 lbsShade Height: 4-1/8"Backplate Height: 4-1/4"Backplate Width: 4-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 225 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulb Type: HalogenBulbs Included: Yes Vanity Light Polished Chrome