Viaggio 6202_QADQDC_PSG Quadrato Modern Solid Brass Passage Door Knob Set with Quadrato Square Rosette and Lead Free Crystal Square Knob - 2 3/8" Backset Viaggio hardware is made in Europe and hand-assembled in the US. Each piece is created from solid-forged brass, and then precision polished for the sleekest looks. All Viaggio Hardware comes standard with luxury concealed screw mechanism for a clean installation, leaving no visible fasteners. The precise lines of the Quadrato Rosette provide a crisp display of modern simplicity. With meticulous corners and mathematical symmetry, this square rosette is a versatile backplate. The superior clarity and dimensional, prismatic effect of the Quadrato Crystal knob will add visual drama to any space. All Viaggio products are made with longevity and durability in mind so they can be enjoyed for generations to come. Passage Function: Viaggio’s passage door knob sets have no locking function and are free turning on both sides. These knobs are perfect for a hallway or closet where a lock isn't necessary. Passage knobs can also be used in conjunction with a deadbolt to secure an entrance or back door. Features: Square Quadrato Rosette and mount made from solid forged brass and precision polished for superior quality Square Quadrato Knob is deisgned and crafted from Lead Free Crystal Concealed Screw Mechanism (CSM) for clean, uncomplicated style with no visible screws Includes 1 set of 2 door knobs to create a complete set for both sides of one door Easy to install and works with modern pre-drilled doors Suitable for doors 1 3/8" - 1 3/4" thick Packaging includes: (2) Knob and plate assemblies, 1 strike plate with 2 wood screws, 1 faceplate, 1 latch, 1 plastic anti-rotation block, 1 CSM subplate, CSM spindle, 1 plastic brass bushing, 1 bushing tool, 1 nylon washer, 1 hex wrench and mounting hardware These knobs are the versatile option as they are non-handed and can be used in left or right swinging doors Quality: Solid Brass: All rosettes, knobs, and backplates are made from forging brass with a specific composition designed for strength and durability Lead Free Crystal: Harder than glass and facilitates extremely fine detail with exceptional clarity Warranty: Lifetime Mechanical Warranty Manufacturing: Viaggio hardware is manufactured in Europe - and hand-assembled in the US Recyclable: Viaggio's high grade brass is environmentally friendly and can be recycled ad-infinitum! Even the brass shavings created during manufacturing are collected and recycled into new brass Details: Includes 1 set of 2 door knobs (both sides of one door) Door knob: 2.125" x 2.125" Rose/Backplate: 2.5" x 2.5" square Projection: 2.5625" Backset: 2.375" Cross Bore: 2.125" Craftsmanship: Viaggio begins with a billet of special forging brass. The metallurgy is specifically designed for strength and detail The billet is then cut and shaped to size in order to best prepare for the pressing stage Next, The billet is heated in a furnace, then "pressed" (forged) into a tool the shape of the hardware Once cooled, the excess is trimmed away and recycled to be melted and poured to create new billets Each piece is inspected for even the most minute defects For consistency and quality, each piece is precision polished and then the finish is applied Lastly, each piece is sealed with a special lacquer to set the finish for life Viaggio - at the intersection of engineering and artistry Satin Brass