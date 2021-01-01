Viaggio 6200_CLOBRZ_PSG_LH Circolo Modern Solid Brass Passage Door Lever Set with Circolo Rosette and Left Handed Brezza Lever - 2 3/8" Backset Viaggio hardware is made in Europe and hand-assembled in the US. Each piece is created from solid-forged brass, and then precision polished for the sleekest looks. All Viaggio Hardware comes standard with luxury concealed screw mechanism for a clean installation, leaving no visible fasteners. The Circolo Rosette’s soft geometry offers a stunning look with cultured elegance. The bold curves and circular shape add class to contemporary settings. Add visual as well as tactile interest with the Brezza lever, which has a shape similar to an airplane wing. All Viaggio products are made with longevity and durability in mind so they can be enjoyed for generations to come. Passage Function: Viaggio’s passage door lever sets have no locking function and are free turning on both sides. These levers are perfect for a hallway or closet where a lock isn't necessary. Passage levers can also be used in conjunction with a deadbolt to secure an entrance or back door. Features: Circolo Rosette and Brezza Lever made from solid forged brass and precision polished for superior quality Concealed Screw Mechanism (CSM) for clean, uncomplicated style with no visible screws Includes 2 door levers to create a complete set for both sides of one door Easy to install and works with modern pre-drilled doors Suitable for doors 1 3/8" - 1 3/4" thick Packaging includes: (2) Lever and plate assemblies, 1 strike plate with 2 wood screws, 1 faceplate, 1 latch, 1 plastic anti-rotation block, 1 CSM subplate, CSM spindle, 1 plastic brass bushing, 1 bushing tool, 1 nylon washer, 1 hex wrench and mounting hardware This version is deisgned for left-handing door Quality: Solid Brass: All rosettes, handles, and backplates are made from forging brass with a specific composition designed for strength and durability Warranty: Lifetime Mechanical Warranty Manufacturing: Viaggio hardware is manufactured in Europe - and hand-assembled in the US Recyclable: Viaggio's high grade brass is environmentally friendly and can be recycled ad-infinitum! Even the brass shavings created during manufacturing are collected and recycled into new brass billets Details: Lever Size: 5.1875"L x 1.375" Rose/Backplate: 2.5" Diameter Backset: 2.375" Cross Bore: 2.125" Craftsmanship: Viaggio begins with a billet of special forging brass. The metallurgy is specifically designed for strength and detail The billet is then cut and shaped to size in order to best prepare for the pressing stage Next, The billet is heated in a furnace, then "pressed" (forged) into a tool the shape of the hardware Once cooled, the excess is trimmed away and recycled to be melted and poured to create new billets Each piece is inspected for even the most minute defects For consistency and quality, each piece is precision polished and then the finish is applied Lastly, each piece is sealed with a special lacquer to set the finish for life Viaggio - at the intersection of engineering and artistry Titanium Gray