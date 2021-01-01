Aqua Eden 62-Inch Cast Iron Clawfoot Tub with Faucet Drain and Supply Lines Combo, White/White

Surround yourself with the perfumed aroma of your favorite candle, grab your favorite piece of literature, and soak all of the stresses of the day away with the help of the convenient, all-inclusive clawfoot tub combo. Since the late 19th century, the claw foot tub has stood prominent among bathroom fixtures for its outstanding grandeur. The Aqua Eden 62-Inch Cast Iron Clawfoot Tub with Faucet Drain and Supply Lines Combo will wholly beautify your home for years to come thanks to its durable and heavy cast iron construction. Elegantly crafted clawfoot tub feet are included to further elevate your home's traditional eminence. Includes tub, faucet, drain and supply lines.