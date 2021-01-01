From allen + roth
allen + roth 62-in x 72-in Light Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade Polyester in Off-White | TDLFAL620720
The Allen Roth Top Down Bottom Up Light Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade adds privacy to your home without sacrificing natural light. The shades fabric softly disperses incoming light providing a soft luminosity. The cordless design is the best option for child and pet safety. The shade offers a crisp, uniform look, adding beauty and warmth to any room and home decor.