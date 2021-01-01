From amora lighting

Amora Lighting 62 in. Tiffany Style Arched Floor Vintage Antique Lamp

$163.98 on sale
($189.00 save 13%)
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Elevate the traditional style of your living room or bedroom with this Amoral Lighting floor lamp. The elegant Peacock design of this Tiffany-style shade is complemented by an attractive dark brown finish to make an attention-grabbing statement in your home. Made with opaque and clear glass with iridescent, this floor lamp offers a warm glow to deliver a welcoming ambiance. Tiffany-style shade provides traditional style to your living space.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com