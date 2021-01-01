From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 62/925 Loop Single Light 4" Wide Integrated LED Bath Bar - ADA Compliant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Nuvo Lighting 62/925 Loop Single Light 4" Wide Integrated LED Bath Bar - ADA Compliant FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes a synthetic shadeIntegrated 39 watt LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for damp locationsCompliant with ADA standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 36"Width: 4"Extension: 3-1/8"Product Weight: 4.4 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 2080Watts Per Bulb: 39 wattsWattage: 39 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000K Bath Bar Brushed Nickel