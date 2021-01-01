From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 62/722 Bond 2 Light 6" Wide Integrated LED Bath Bar - ADA Compliant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Nuvo Lighting 62/722 Bond 2 Light 6" Wide Integrated LED Bath Bar - ADA Compliant FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes a synthetic shadesIntegrated 10 watt LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for damp locationsMeets ADA standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 17-1/2"Width: 6"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 3.5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 850Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsWattage: 20 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KAverage Hours: 30000 Bath Bar Polished Nickel