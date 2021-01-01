From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 62/665 Haven Single Light 8-1/2" Wide LED Outdoor Mini Pendant with Water Glass Shade Mahogany Bronze Outdoor Lighting Pendants
Nuvo Lighting 62/665 Haven Single Light 8-1/2" Wide LED Outdoor Mini Pendant with Water Glass Shade FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes a sanded tea-stained water glass shadeIncludes (1) 9.8 watt GU24 LED bulbChain suspended fixtureThis product is designed for use outdoorsUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 17-3/8"Width: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 9.9 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: GU24Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 810Watts Per Bulb: 9.8 wattsWattage: 9.8 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700K Mahogany Bronze