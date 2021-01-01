From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 62/633 Bethany Single Light 10" Wide LED Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Frosted Glass Shade Mahogany Bronze Outdoor Lighting
Nuvo Lighting 62/633 Bethany Single Light 10" Wide LED Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Frosted Glass Shade FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes a white satin frosted glass shadeIncludes (1) 9.8 watt GU24 LED bulbThis product is designed for use outdoorsUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8"Width: 10"Diameter: 10"Product Weight: 5.3 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: GU24Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 810Watts Per Bulb: 9.8 wattsWattage: 9.8 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700K Flush Mount Mahogany Bronze